Tom Hanks To Throw Out First Pitch At Guardians Home Opener
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced that two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Cleveland Guardians Home Opener on April 15, 2022 against the San Francisco Giants at 7:10PM ET.
Hanks, who started his acting career with the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, voiced the Cleveland Guardians team name announcement video on July 23, 2021 on social media.
“I’ve had Guardians fever since 1977 when I caught my first game in Section 19 of Cleveland’s Lakefront Municipal Stadium,” said Hanks. “I’m honored to return to Cleveland and Progressive Field for the first home game of the Cleveland Guardians era.”
Cleveland Guardians Home Opener tickets are now available at CLEGuardians.com/tickets.
As a thank you to the best fans in baseball the Guardians have partnered with Progressive to offer every fan who purchases Opening Day tickets (including fans who already hold tickets to Opening Day on April 15) a complimentary ticket to any April or May home game (subject to availability).
The ‘Thank You’ ticket offer is a one-for-one offer which means fans who purchase four tickets to Opening Day will receive four free tickets to redeem to one additional April or May home game. All tickets with this offer will be for Upper Reserved seats.