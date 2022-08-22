Tom Weiskopf 1942-2022

FILE - In this May 24, 1980, file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Weiskopf, who won the British Open in 1973, made the cut the first five times he played in the U.S. Open. (AP Photo/File)

BIG SKY, Ontana (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Professional golfer, golf course designer, golf commentator and Massillon native Tom Weiskopf has died.

Weiskopf won 16 PGA tour titles between 1968 and 1982, then designed more than 80 different courses while known for his candid commentary during television coverage of golf tournaments.

Tom Weiskopf died at his home in Big Sky Montana of pancreatic cancer.

He was 79.