Tonight’s Tribe Rained Out

The Cleveland Indians announced tonight’s (April 19) game between the Indians and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for April 20, starting at 4:10 p.m. as a traditional doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. for the traditional doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 20 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so. Fans holding April 19 tickets purchased through Indians.com must exchange into either Saturday’s traditional doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m., ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game on April 21 starting at 7:05 p.m. or one of two later dates (6/11 vs. CIN or 6/25 vs. KC). Fans who select the two later exchange dates will be able to use the value of their tickets towards those games (additional fees may apply). All tickets must be exchanged by Monday, April 22 at 5 p.m. EST.