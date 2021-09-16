      Weather Alert

Top Attorney in Stark Prosecutor’s Office on Paid Leave After Arrest

Jim Michaels
Sep 16, 2021 @ 6:25am
(Jesse Naul)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The head of the appellate division of the Stark County prosecutor’s office is on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday.

This, after the office learned about 37-year-old Lon”Cherie” Billingsley’s arrest at a big box store in the Cleveland area last month.

Prosecutor Kyle Stone’s office in a statement says they will also investigate the matter, saying they have “zero tolerance for blatant disregard to commands given by law officers”.

Billingsley was arrested outside a Mayfield Heights Walmart, charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The Cleveland woman had reportedly argued with an employee over a store item.

