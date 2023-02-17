Top EPA Official Visits Residents Impacted by Derailment

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks with members of the press after attending a speech by President Joe Biden at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – E-P-A Administrator Michael Regan was in East Palestine on Thursday, basically backing the information provided by the U.S EPA people on the ground in the village.

He says hundreds of homes have been tested for air quality, and all of them are free of any sign of the hazardous chemicals involved in the train derailment.

When pressed about residents who are wary about the “science” bring presented, Regan said they should feel free to wait it out.

And by all means, present any medical conditions to a doctor.

And talk to local health officials.