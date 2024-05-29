Top Marshal Service Fugitive From Akron Has Stark, Canton Ties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 21-year-old Akron man is the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s “Fugitive of the Week”.

But he’s no stranger locally.

Naquann Ware faces charges of aggravated robbery out of Stark County.

There is court documentation on ‘failure to comply with police’ charges in a February incident in Canton.

Here’s more from the U.S. Marshal Service:

Ware is a described as a black male, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighing about 200 pounds. Ware has been known to frequent the Canton and Cleveland areas.

If you have any information in reference to Naquann Ware please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at this webpage Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

At the age of 17, Ware was acquitted by a Stark County jury in the 2019 Canton shooting death of 21-year-old Nathaniel Stokes.