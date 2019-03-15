Tornado Damages Perry Township Neighborhood

(WHBC) – That powerful line of storms that rumbled through the Canton area Thursday night dropped a tornado in Perry Township.

We caught up with Greg as he was cleaning up his yard on 14th Street SW, a little west of Perry Drive.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 60 years and I’ve never seen anything like that — we were in the line of fire that’s for sure.”

And his neighbor Brian, who lives a few houses down, agrees.

“It was just like a powerful blast, I’ve never been in something that powerful, it just caught everybody by surprise.”

The twister brought down a lot of trees, one of which landed on top of his duplex. (pictured above)

He says, thankfully no one was injured.

The National Weather Service says that twister was on the ground for 4 miles, from 8:15 to 8:20 p.m., and had speeds up to 80 miles an hour, giving it a rating of EF-0.

That powerful line of storms on Thursday night prompted Tornado Warnings in Stark and other counties.