Tornado Outbreak In Ohio, Dayton Area Hit Hard
Ohio Department of Transportation
(WHBC) – A tornado outbreak in southern Ohio Monday night into early Tuesday.
The state EMA says in a tweet that some 34 tornado warnings were issued during the period.
The Dayton area would seem to be the hardest hit, with the district ODOT office tweeting that they used snow plows to clear debris off of I-75 just north of downtown Dayton.
Residents heard the sounds of a freight train, believing it definitely was a tornado.
That strong tornado was on the ground for 20 miles and 40m minutes from Indiana to the Dayton area, says a local meteorologist.
Entire neighborhoods are destroyed in the Dayton area.
There’s also word of debris rescues in the area of that strong tornado.
There are injuries, but no deaths are being reported.