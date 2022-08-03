Tornadoes Skip Over Carroll, Tuscarawas, Hit WV, PA

Storm damage at Fisher Park in Jackson Twp. in 2021. (Courtesy Matthew Beasley and National Weather Service)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The severe weather started with tornado warnings for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties Monday night.

But the twisters didn’t materialize until the storm moved further southeast.

Two tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

One in Dallas, West Virginia east of Wheeling and another near Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

They were EF-2 and EF-0 rtornadoes, respectively.

Barns were damaged and the roof was blown off a church parsonage.