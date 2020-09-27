Turnovers And Touchdowns Lead Browns Over Washington
Cleveland Browns celebrate an interception by Karl Joseph during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
The Browns defense forced 5 Washington turnovers, Nick Chubb ran for 2 scores and Baker Mayfield threw for 2 others in a 34-20 victory over the Washington Football Team.
Myles Garret led the defense with 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 2 quarterback pressures that led to 3 Dwayne Haskins Jr. interceptions by the Browns defense.
Chubb paced the offense rushing for 108 yards and those 2 touchdowns. The Browns as a team ran for 158 yards.
Mayfield, who did not turn the ball over, was 16-23-156 yards. His 2 td passes went to Kareen Hunt and rookie tight end, Harrison Bryant, his 1st career td.
Cody Parkey was perfect on the day on special teams nailing all 4 extra points and splitting the uprights on 2 field goals from 42 and 30 yards.
The win improved the Browns record to (2-1), it’s the first time the Browns have been over the .500 mark since 2014.
Next up for Kevin Stefanski’s squad, a road game against the Cowboys in Dallas next Sunday.