Touring the Remodeled DoubleTree, Set to Open Next Month
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton city leaders are taking tours of the former McKinley Grand Hotel on Market Avenue S, reopening next month as a remodeled DoubleTree by Hilton.
The Hall of Fame Village which owns the downtown hotel says you won’t recognize the place when you walk in.
President of Operations Mike Levy says there’s a bar and restaurant to the right of the lobby.
He hints the eatery’s name will have a local flavor.
He says it immediately hits the top of the list of Stark County’s premier hotels.
They’re planning a second Hilton in the village area.
It will carry the “Tapestry” brand and be named “The Eleven”.