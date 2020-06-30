Town Hall-Style Presentations on Community Policing Start Tuesday Night
(AdobeStock)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first of two town hall-style presentations on policing happens tonight, live-streamed from Faith Family Church in Jackson Township.
Tuesday night’s event focuses on the city of Canton, with a Thursday night discussion on the sheriff’s office and other municipalities.
Use of force and the “Eight Can’t Wait” standards will be discussed.
The legal rights of demonstrators will also be on the table.
It’s sponsored by the Stark County Collaborative on Race Relations.
Here’s a portion of the press release, if you are interested in attending:
Because of health concerns, attendance on site will be by issued admission tickets.
To request a ticket, send an e-mail to StarkCountyCORR@gmail.com with the subject “invitation6.30” or “invitation7.2” Requests for tickets must be received by noon on the day of the program.
Those requesting invitations will receive an email response with instructions about arrival time, entrances and conditions.
In the interest of public health, masks are required in the auditorium and social distancing will be enforced.
To submit questions in advance or during the programs send them to StarkCountyCORR@gmail.com with a subject of “Question6.30” or “Question7.2”.