Township Issues Snow Parking Ban

(WHBC) – Plain Township has issued a snow parking ban in anticipation of forecasted snow.

The parking ban goes from Friday at 6 p.m. through Monday at 6 p.m.

During that timeframe parking will not be allowed on all township streets.

The township says the ban is for the safety of plow drivers, first responders and the public.

The ban will help plow drivers clear roads more quickly.

Residents are advised to park in driveways, off of the road.

Any vehicles found in violation of the parking ban may be ticketed and towed.