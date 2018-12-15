Toys for Tots Suspect Arrested

(WHBC) – A real-life grinch has been arrested by police in Akron.

Investigators say Calvin Hunter turned himself in on Friday, a few hours after they sent out his picture to media outlets, asking people to keep their eyes open for him.

The 46-year-old is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of toys from a Toys for Tots program in Akron.

Investigators say he signed up as a volunteer for the Marine Toys for Tots program at the First Faith Development Corporation on Easter Avenue.

Police say Hunter was seen walking out the back door with the toys.

He’s been charged with felony theft.