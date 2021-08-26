TRAC Committee Planning to Provide Another $1.5 Million for Route 30
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More funding for the extension of the Route 30 freeway from the dead end at Trump Avenue to Route 44.
It’s not a huge chunk of money, but enough to get the project shovel-ready, says Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula.
The Transportation Review Advisory Council, or TRAC committee in Columbus, is planning to give the project another $1.5 million.
The committee’s annual draft list came out on Wednesday and final approval is anticipated next month.
That’ll make it $6.6 million that TRAC has awarded to the $123 million project.
TRAC is providing a projected total of $292 million in funding for projects this year.