      Weather Alert

TRAC Committee Planning to Provide Another $1.5 Million for Route 30

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2021 @ 4:43am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More funding for the extension of the Route 30 freeway from the dead end at Trump Avenue to Route 44.

It’s not a huge chunk of money, but enough to get the project shovel-ready, says Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula.

The Transportation Review Advisory Council, or TRAC committee in Columbus, is planning to give the project another $1.5 million.

The committee’s annual draft list came out on Wednesday and final approval is anticipated next month.

That’ll make it $6.6 million that TRAC has awarded to the $123 million project.

TRAC is providing a projected total of $292 million in funding for projects this year.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Alliance Woman Accused of Taking Over $50,000 from Regina Coeli Parish and School
Canton Man Killed in One-Vehicle Tuscarawas Crash
Massillon Fire: Fire-Damaged House Taken Down
FRIDAY UPDATE: High Case Numbers Again for State, Stark
Connect With Us Listen To Us On