Track And Field Becomes First Sports To Pay Prize Money At Olympics

(Associated Press) – Track and field is set to become the first sport to introduce prize money at the Olympics, with World Athletics saying Wednesday it would pay $50,000 to gold medalists in Paris.

World Athletics said it was setting aside $2.4 million to pay the gold medalists across the 48 events on the program for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Relay teams will split the $50,000 between their members.

Payments for silver and bronze medalists are planned to start from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.