UPDATE – Both lanes of U.S. 62 were reopened around 11:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

(WHBC) – U.S. 62 is closed in both directions from Maple Avenue NE to Regent Avenue NE on the northeast side of Canton after Dominion Energy struck a gas line.

Construction crews hit the line at around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The closure is expected to last several hours, according to police.

Traffic is being re-routed and people are encouraged to avoid the area.