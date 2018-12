(WHBC) – Drivers in Canton should know that a heavily traveled ramp will be closing for several hours on Saturday, just as they head out to do some last minute Christmas shopping.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says, beginning Saturday at 6 a.m., the ramp from U.S 62. westbound to S.R. 687/Fulton Road will be closed until 1 p.m. for the placement of overhead signs.

A detour will be posted.