Traffic Engineer: Canton Bridge Replacements Should be Done by Summer’s End

By Jim Michaels
July 11, 2024 10:20AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton bridge projects that started last year will be completed later this construction season.

Closed for now are the 9th Street SW bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek near I-77.

Same goes for the 15th Street SW bridge over the waterway.

Canton City Engineer Nick Loukas says both are replacement projects.

He’s hoping for reopenings at the end of Summer.

