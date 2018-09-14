Trans Siberan Orchestra Continues In Spite of Loss of It’s Founder
By Gary Rivers
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 12:44 PM

Jeff Plate, Trans Siberian Orchestra’s celebrated drummer, talked with Gary Rivers Friday morning about their upcoming concert schedule.

The annual holiday show returns to Cleveland with their  “THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE” ROCK OPERA which is based on their multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser.  2018 marks the 20 th Anniversary of Trans-Siberian Orchestra ON TOUR. Since that time they have performed 2,000+ shows.

Here are the details…

Date:              SUNDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2018
Market:           CLEVELAND, OH
Venue:           QUICKEN LOANS ARENA
Showtimes:    3:00PM  &  8:00PM     (2 SHOWS!!)

TICKETS ON SALE 9/14

 

