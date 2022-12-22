Traveling on the Turnpike? A Ban Has Been Issued!

In anticipation of a major weather event, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel restriction for all high-profile vehicles from 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, to 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.)

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and

Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.



The travel ban for high-profile vehicles – which covers the entire 241-mile Ohio Turnpike – will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.

Ohio Turnpike Offers Winter Driving Safety Tips for Motorists

Today, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm and wind chill warning for numerous Ohio counties. First consider if travel is necessary. If you are travelling on the Ohio Turnpike during the storm, here are safety tips to consider:

Don’t Crowd the Plow: When the snowplow trucks are in action, motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing them and allow extra time and space for the snowplow truck operators to clear the road. Crews typically work together clearing multiple lanes simultaneously, so make sure to give them room to work. Keep in mind the safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow.

Be Aware of Poor Visibility: Heavy accumulation with blowing and drifting snow can be unpredictable causing reduced visibility and making travel conditions more difficult, especially in certain areas along the Ohio Turnpike. Historically, one of the worst areas on the Ohio Turnpike for blowing and drifting snow leading to reduced visibility is between the service plazas in Clyde, Ohio, at milepost 100 and toll plaza/exit 118 (U.S. 250 – Sandusky/Norwalk), due to high winds from the Sandusky Bay and flat, wide-open fields.

Be Prepared: During winter storms of this magnitude, motorists should consider traveling only when necessary. If you must travel, keep warm clothing, blankets, a flashlight, food and water, and a cell phone charger in your vehicle in case of an emergency. If your vehicle breaks down or you are involved in a crash, turn on your hazard lights, move your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible, remain in the vehicle, and call #677.

MEDIA ADVISORY / TRAVEL ALERT: https://www.ohioturnpike.org/docs/default-source/news-release-documents/news-release-documents-2022/ohio-turnpike-issues-weather-event-travel-restriction-for-high-profile-vehicles12-22-22.pdf?sfvrsn=3236f2c4_2