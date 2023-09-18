Tri-County Restaurant Gift Certificate Program on Hold

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Area residents holding gift certificates from the Tri-County Restaurant Association are finding out they’re not worth anything, right now anyway.

The Repository says that the Jackson Township-based organization has told its 135 member restaurants that it cannot back those gift certificates.

This, after over $100,000 was embezzled from the organization, apparently by a former employee.

Jackson Township police are investigating.

No one is charged.

The organization hopes to resume operations sometime in the future.

The gift certificates have been popular for a number of years.