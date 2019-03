Terry Bentley Hill, is a noted trial Attorney in the Dallas Texas area. Appearing on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning, she was asked, “Are you as surprised and angered by the charges being dropped by Cook County dropping the charges against entertainer Jussie Smollett?

She weighed in on:

Was it appropriate for President Trump to weigh in last night?

Can the FBI still bring meaningful charges against Smollett?

Can Smollett really claim he’s innocent?

Listen to the podcast: