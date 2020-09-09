Trial Date Set for Jacob Stockdale
Jacob Stockdale (Stark County Jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trial date has been set for 28-year-old Jacob Stockdale, the Bethlehem Township man accused of shooting to death his mother and brother back in 2017.
Judge Frank Forchione set a date in January of next year.
The Repository reports that the judge gave Stockdale another opportunity to complete a sanity evaluation, which he has been unwilling to do.
He’s accused of killing Kathryn and James Stockdale in the family home.