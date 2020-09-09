      Weather Alert

Trial Date Set for Jacob Stockdale

Jim Michaels
Sep 9, 2020 @ 5:56am
Jacob Stockdale (Stark County Jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trial date has been set for 28-year-old Jacob Stockdale, the Bethlehem Township man accused of shooting to death his mother and brother back in 2017.

Judge Frank Forchione set a date in January of next year.

The Repository reports that the judge gave Stockdale another opportunity to complete a sanity evaluation, which he has been unwilling to do.

He’s accused of killing Kathryn and James Stockdale in the family home.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon