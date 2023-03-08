News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Trial Starting for Elderly Jackson Man Accused in 2 Cold Case Killings

By Jim Michaels
March 8, 2023 5:42AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jury selection is set for Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder cold-case trial of an elderly Jackson Township man.

78-year-old Gus Sapharas is accused in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Karen Bentz of Tallmadge from 1970.

He’s also charged in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Loretta Jean Davis of Brimfield Township in 1975.

Both crimes were committed in Summit County.

Testimony is expected to begin on Thursday..

The trial is expected to last a week and a half.

