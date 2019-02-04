Tribe acquires reliever from Marlins
By Ariel Stahler
Feb 4, 2019 @ 4:09 PM

The Indians have acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league RHP Jordan Milbrath, according to the team.

Wittgren had a 2.94 ERA with a win/loss record of 2-1 during the 2018 season.

For more details on the trade, read the official Indians press release below.

INDIANS & MIAMI MARLINS COMPLETE TRADE

 

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has acquired RHP NICK WITTGREN from the Miami Marlins in exchange for RHP JORDAN MILBRATH.  Also, to make room on the 40-man roster for Wittgren, the Indians designated RHP A.J. COLE for assignment.

 

Wittgren, 27, split the 2018 campaign between the Miami Marlins and Triple-A New Orleans, posting an ERA of 2.94 in 32 relief outings (33.2IP, 29H, 11ER, 15BB, 31SO, .223 avg) for the Marlins around a three-week trip to the Disabled List in June (right hand contusion).  The Lafayette, Indiana-native and Purdue University alum owns a career Major League ERA of 3.60 (51ER/127.2IP) over 118 outings with Miami since the 2016 season.  He was selected by the Marlins in the ninth round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft.  He has one option remaining and was designated for assignment by Miami on January 30 (Neil Walker signed).

 

 

Nick Wittgren

Year Team W L ERA G GS CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR HB BB SO AVG
2016 Miami Marlins 4 3 3.14 48 0 0 0 0 51.2 50 18 18 6 1 10 42 .254
2017 Miami Marlins 3 1 4.68 38 0 0 0 0 42.1 46 22 22 5 0 13 43 .277
2018 Miami Marlins 2 1 2.94 32 0 0 0 0 33.2 29 13 11 1 1 15 31 .223
Minor League Totals 9 20 2.59 222 0 0 0 83 267.1 245 89 77 20 8 49 285 .233
Major League Totals 9 5 3.60 118 0 0 0 0 127.2 125 53 51 12 2 38 116 .254

 

