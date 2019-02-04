Tribe acquires reliever from Marlins

The Indians have acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league RHP Jordan Milbrath, according to the team.

Wittgren had a 2.94 ERA with a win/loss record of 2-1 during the 2018 season.

For more details on the trade, read the official Indians press release below.

INDIANS & MIAMI MARLINS COMPLETE TRADE

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has acquired RHP NICK WITTGREN from the Miami Marlins in exchange for RHP JORDAN MILBRATH. Also, to make room on the 40-man roster for Wittgren, the Indians designated RHP A.J. COLE for assignment.

Wittgren, 27, split the 2018 campaign between the Miami Marlins and Triple-A New Orleans, posting an ERA of 2.94 in 32 relief outings (33.2IP, 29H, 11ER, 15BB, 31SO, .223 avg) for the Marlins around a three-week trip to the Disabled List in June (right hand contusion). The Lafayette, Indiana-native and Purdue University alum owns a career Major League ERA of 3.60 (51ER/127.2IP) over 118 outings with Miami since the 2016 season. He was selected by the Marlins in the ninth round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft. He has one option remaining and was designated for assignment by Miami on January 30 (Neil Walker signed).

Nick Wittgren