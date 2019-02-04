Tribe acquires reliever from Marlins

The Indians have acquired RHP Nick Wittgren from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league RHP Jordan Milbrath, according to the team.
Wittgren had a 2.94 ERA with a win/loss record of 2-1 during the 2018 season.
For more details on the trade, read the official Indians press release below.
INDIANS & MIAMI MARLINS COMPLETE TRADE
CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has acquired RHP NICK WITTGREN from the Miami Marlins in exchange for RHP JORDAN MILBRATH. Also, to make room on the 40-man roster for Wittgren, the Indians designated RHP A.J. COLE for assignment.
Wittgren, 27, split the 2018 campaign between the Miami Marlins and Triple-A New Orleans, posting an ERA of 2.94 in 32 relief outings (33.2IP, 29H, 11ER, 15BB, 31SO, .223 avg) for the Marlins around a three-week trip to the Disabled List in June (right hand contusion). The Lafayette, Indiana-native and Purdue University alum owns a career Major League ERA of 3.60 (51ER/127.2IP) over 118 outings with Miami since the 2016 season. He was selected by the Marlins in the ninth round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft. He has one option remaining and was designated for assignment by Miami on January 30 (Neil Walker signed).
Nick Wittgren
|Year
|Team
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|HB
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|2016
|Miami Marlins
|4
|3
|3.14
|48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51.2
|50
|18
|18
|6
|1
|10
|42
|.254
|2017
|Miami Marlins
|3
|1
|4.68
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42.1
|46
|22
|22
|5
|0
|13
|43
|.277
|2018
|Miami Marlins
|2
|1
|2.94
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33.2
|29
|13
|11
|1
|1
|15
|31
|.223
|Minor League Totals
|9
|20
|2.59
|222
|0
|0
|0
|83
|267.1
|245
|89
|77
|20
|8
|49
|285
|.233
|Major League Totals
|9
|5
|3.60
|118
|0
|0
|0
|0
|127.2
|125
|53
|51
|12
|2
|38
|116
|.254