Tribe Clinches Division, In Playoffs

Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Sept.15, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Cleveland Indians have won the American League’s Central Division for the third consecutive season after defeating the Detroit Tigers Saturday afternoon at Progressive field 15-0.

With an 83-65 record the Tribe becomes MLB’s first team this season to clinch their Division. The Boston Red Sox, who own baseball’s best record, have already clinched a playoff spot, but not the East Division.

It’s the organization’s 10th overall Central Division title and their 14th trip to the post-season.

The Indians last won the World Series in 1948, but came close in 2016, losing in 7 games to the Cubs.

