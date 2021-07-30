      Weather Alert

Tribe Manager Terry Francona Done For The Year

Kenny Roda
Jul 29, 2021 @ 8:10pm

(official Indians release)

TERRY FRANCONA TO STEP AWAY FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON

 

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the Manager Terry Francona will step away from managerial duties for the remainder of the 2021 season to focus on his health and recovery.

Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale will assume managerial duties for the remainder of the season while Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh will slide over to a Bench Coach role and Coaching Assistant Kyle Hudson will man the Third Base coaching box.

TAGS
Cleveland Indians Terry Francona
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
CDC Recommends Indoor Mask Wearing in 23 Ohio Counties, Not Stark
Navarre Police Chief Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge
It's Official The Cleveland Indians Will Become The Cleveland GUARDIANS
You can watch the Pro Football HOF Community Parade on TV - HERE'S HOW
Connect With Us Listen To Us On