Tribe Predictions For 2019

FILE - In this March 18, 2019, file photo, injured Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor watches teammates from the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in Goodyear, Ariz. Cleveland's quest for a fourth straight AL Central title will be immediately challenged, with injuries to infielders Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis and the departure of relievers Cody Allen and Andrew Miller. They're starting the season at Minnesota, too, where the Twins are poised to close the gap. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Happy “Opening Day” Tribe fans. The 2019 season is finally upon us, as the 162 game marathon begins today with the Indians opening up the season on the road in Minnesota. The Tribe’s goal or motto last season was “World Series or Bust”! This year, while the ultimate goal is to still win the World Series, the feeling I get from the organization, or their approach is, “Lets Get to the Post Season and See What Happens”!

Here’s hoping the Indians do indeed give us an October to remember and you’ll be able to hear how the entire season unfolds, all year long, on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.

OK time for the Roadman’s predictions for the 2019 Cleveland Indians season:

What will the Indians record be?

Las Vegas Over/Under: (90.5)

Roadman’s Prediction: (87-75)

The Indians won 91 games last year when they had a pretty damn good line up. This year that line up is very questionable due to off season salary dumps and trades, plus injuries to Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez to start the season. The obvious strength of this team is its starting rotation of Kluber, Bauer, Carrasco, Clevinger and Bieber and the fact that the Indians play in the worst division in all of Major League baseball.

Will the Indians win the A.L. Central division?

Roadman’s Prediction: (Yes)

The Indians should be able to score enough runs to support one of the best starting staffs in the bigs, and hopefully mix and match a bullpen that will allow them to win their fourth straight AL Central division title but it won’t be as easy as it was last year. Lindor and Ramirez once again will be counted on to carry the offense and that starting staff must meet expectations.

Will the Indians win the World Series?

Roadman’s prediction: (NO)

The offense, along with that starting staff, should be enough to win a weak division, but it will not be enough to bring home Cleveland’s first World Series title since 1948 unless team president Chris Antonetti is able to make a number of major moves before or at the trade deadline. Even then, it’s going to be tough, considering that the Indians got worse this off season, while other World Series contenders stayed the same, or got better.