Tribe Spring Training Tickets Limited
(official Indians release) 2-17-21
CLEVELAND INDIANS announce limited capacity at goodyear ballpark; ticket sale dates
Spring Training opener set for Feb. 28 against Reds at Goodyear Ballpark
Presales start Feb. 17 with the public onsale scheduled for Feb. 19 (online only)
Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced that Goodyear Ballpark has received approval from Major League Baseball and local health officials to have limited attendance at Goodyear Ballpark for 2021 Cactus League play. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. MST, with presale emails being sent out today, Feb. 17.
The Indians will open their spring slate as the home team against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 28 at Goodyear Ballpark. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on Feb. 17, and the full squad reports on Feb. 21.
In accordance with local health officials and safety guidelines, Goodyear Ballpark will have reduced capacity to just under 2,200 fans (21%) and will enforce the following ballpark health & safety measures:
- All fans will be required to wear face coverings that properly cover their nose and mouth at all times, unless they are eating or drinking in their seats
- No bags allowed – exceptions for medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses no larger than 5” x 9”
- Socially distanced pod-style seating with 1-6 ticketed seats per pod
- Gate relocation to spread out fans when entering and exiting the park
- Increased hand sanitation stations throughout the park
- Touchless paper towel dispensers
- Ticketless entry
- Free parking
- Grass concourses will be closed
- Daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms of all ballpark staff
TICKET ONSALE
Single-game tickets for Tribe Spring Training games go on sale online only at Indians.com/Spring on Friday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. MST.
Season, Group and Premium Field Box tickets are not available for the 2021 season.
Cleveland Indians Spring Training tickets will be available at Indians.com, Goodyearbp.com, Goodyear Ballpark’s Ticket Office (opens Feb. 25), and on the Ballpark App.
SEATING UPDATES
Limited seating will be available for the 2021 Cactus League season. In order to socially distance, tickets in the seating bowl will be available in pod-style seating only. Fans may choose to purchase pods of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 tickets and are required to sit in their ticketed seats.
Berm seating will be sold in pods of 2, 4 or 6 tickets each and will have a designated location.
New seating areas have been added where fans may purchase tables of 4. Tables may not be combined together for larger seating groups. The following areas offer table seating:
- Section 101A – located above Section 101 and adjacent to the Craft Beer corner down the third-base line
- Bullpen – located next to the serpentine wall, just above berm seating in left-center field
- Party Patio – located under the scoreboard in left field
Per MLB guidelines, the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex will not be open to fans for 2021 Cactus League play. Players will not be permitted to sign autographs.