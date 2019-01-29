Tribe Spring Training Trucks Headed To Arizona Soon

(official Indians release)

CLEVELAND INDIANS SPRING TRAINING TRUCKS TO DEPART FOR GOODYEAR ON JAN. 31

WHAT: Final loading of Spring Training trucks will take place at the Progressive Field loading docks Thursday morning before the trucks depart for Goodyear, AZ., in advance of Cleveland Indians Spring Training.

Andrews Moving & Storage will once again handle the transportation of gear from Cleveland to Goodyear.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Goodyear, AZ, on February 12, with their first workout set for February 14. The full squad reports on February 16, with the first full-squad workout set for February 18.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 31; 9:15 a.m. ET