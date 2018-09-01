Tribe Trades For Donaldson

(official Indians press release)

INDIANS ACQUIRE JOSH DONALDSON FROM TORONTO

 CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians tonight announced the acquisition of INF JOSH DONALDSON (#27) and cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a player to be named (by Jan. 30, 2019). 

 Donaldson, 32, owns a career .275 (892-for-3243) Major League batting average with 190 doubles, 12 triples, 179 home runs and 544 RBI in 867 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics (.366/.507/.873).  He is a three-time American League All-Star (2014-16), a two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient (2015-16) and was named American League Most Valuable Player in 2015 with Toronto.  In 2015, he batted .297 (184-for-620) with 41 2B, 41 HR and 123 RBI in 158 games, leading the A.L. in runs (122), RBI (123) and total bases (352), while finishing third in the league in home runs.  Josh hit at least 29 home runs and finished in the top five in the A.L. in Wins Above Replacement over four straight seasons (2013-16).

 This season, the Mobile, Alabama native has been limited to 36 games, batting .234 (32-for-137) with 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays.  He was on the Disabled List from April 11-May 2 (right shoulder inflammation) and has been sidelined since May 29 due to a left calf strain.  He began a rehab assignment in Class-A Dunedin on August 28, appearing in 2 games to date.  So far this season, he has batted .279 (12-for-43) vs. left-handed pitching with an OPS of .809.   He is eligible for free agency following the season.

 To allow room on the 40-man roster for Donaldson, the Indians have transferred OF LEONYS MARTIN from the 10-day Disabled List to the 60-day Disabled List.

 

Year

Team

AVG

G

AB

R

H

2B

3B

HR

RBI

BB

SO

SB

CS

OBP

SLG

OPS

2010

Oakland Athletics

.156

14

32

1

5

1

0

1

4

2

12

0

0

.206

.281

.487

2012

Oakland Athletics

.241

75

274

34

66

16

0

9

33

14

61

4

1

.289

.398

.687

2013

Oakland Athletics

.301

158

579

89

174

37

3

24

93

76

110

5

2

.384

.499

.883

2014

Oakland Athletics

.255

158

608

93

155

31

2

29

98

76

130

8

0

.342

.456

.798

2015

Toronto Blue Jays

.297

158

620

122

184

41

2

41

123

73

133

6

0

.371

.568

.939

2016

Toronto Blue Jays

.284

155

577

122

164

32

5

37

99

109

119

7

1

.404

.549

.953

2017

Toronto Blue Jays

.270

113

415

65

112

21

0

33

78

76

111

2

2

.385

.559

.944

2018

Toronto Blue Jays

.234

36

137

22

32

11

0

5

16

21

44

2

0

.333

.423

.757

Major League Totals

.275

867

3242

548

892

190

12

179

544

447

720

34

6

.366

.507

.873
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

4 Reasons Why OSU Will And Won’t Be A Playoff Team In 2018 The Roadman’s Projected 53 Man Browns Roster Wayensburg Fire Destroys House Roundabouts coming to Stark and Summit Counties Another Battle Set To Take Place On 13th Street Area Golf Course to Close Soon