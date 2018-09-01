Tribe Trades For Donaldson

(official Indians press release)

INDIANS ACQUIRE JOSH DONALDSON FROM TORONTO

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians tonight announced the acquisition of INF JOSH DONALDSON (#27) and cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a player to be named (by Jan. 30, 2019).

Donaldson, 32, owns a career .275 (892-for-3243) Major League batting average with 190 doubles, 12 triples, 179 home runs and 544 RBI in 867 games with the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics (.366/.507/.873). He is a three-time American League All-Star (2014-16), a two-time Silver Slugger Award recipient (2015-16) and was named American League Most Valuable Player in 2015 with Toronto. In 2015, he batted .297 (184-for-620) with 41 2B, 41 HR and 123 RBI in 158 games, leading the A.L. in runs (122), RBI (123) and total bases (352), while finishing third in the league in home runs. Josh hit at least 29 home runs and finished in the top five in the A.L. in Wins Above Replacement over four straight seasons (2013-16).

This season, the Mobile, Alabama native has been limited to 36 games, batting .234 (32-for-137) with 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. He was on the Disabled List from April 11-May 2 (right shoulder inflammation) and has been sidelined since May 29 due to a left calf strain. He began a rehab assignment in Class-A Dunedin on August 28, appearing in 2 games to date. So far this season, he has batted .279 (12-for-43) vs. left-handed pitching with an OPS of .809. He is eligible for free agency following the season.

To allow room on the 40-man roster for Donaldson, the Indians have transferred OF LEONYS MARTIN from the 10-day Disabled List to the 60-day Disabled List.