Here we go! The One…The Only….1480 WHBC heading to Canal Fulton as NORTHWEST will play host to Akron Ellet. Coach Harbour has his team clicking in all phases which has led to a 2 – 0 start. However, week 3 takes on significance with the Indians as it has not been kind the past couple of seasons. To be specific they haven’t won Week 3 the last two seasons. In 2018 it was a close game 3 loss to New Philly that was the beginning to a 3 game losing streak….followed by a 3 game winning streak..followed by 2 wins to close out the season. The final outcome a 5 -5 season that left the Indians on the outside looking in come playoff time.
It’s a Northwest team that returns 24 letterman. Experience on both sides of the ball, and a young kid named Jordan Mick at QB who spent 2 years at Akron Hoban only to return home to take snaps for Northwest. It’s year number 3 in the PAC – 7 for the Indians, and this season just might offer them an excellent opportunity to snatch the PAC – 7 title. It’s been a lengthy rebuilding process but this could be their time.
So Akron Ellet rolls into town on Friday Night with upset on their mind. They were impressive in their season opener, but got whacked last week by a very good Tallmadge squad. Week 3 to them means an upset to get them in a good place after week 3 with a nice reward of computer points.
So here we go..Week 3. A focused NORTHWEST Indians team that hungers for a week 3 win….a season opening Trifecta…a propellant to continue their quest for a league title along with playoff aspirations.