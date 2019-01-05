Trio Takes Down Man Trying To Rob Them

(WHBC) – Law enforcement doesn’t recommend it, but it’s proof that the guy with the gun doesn’t always get away with the crime.

That’s because in Akron, the three victims fought back.

Akron police say the trio gave up their belongings to the gun-wielding man on Kenmore Blvd early Friday morning, but then decided to take him down.

The four struggled until police got there. 23-year-old Rommy Mansour was arrested.

Police say the three people who fought off the suspect suffered minor injuries, and their property was recovered.

Officers say they found a gun and syringes in Mansour’s pockets.

He’s facing charges of aggravated robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing drug instruments and felonious assault.