Triple-A: 55.4 Million People Will Travel More Than 50 Miles Over Thanksgiving

November 20, 2023 11:08AM EST
(Washington, DC) — Over 55 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this week for Thanksgiving. That’s according to Triple-A. Its forecast shows an increase of over two-percent compared to last year and is the third highest Thansgiving forecast ever recorded. Most Americans are expected to drive to their destinations. However, Triple-A projects four-point-seven-million people are expected to travel by plane for the holiday.

