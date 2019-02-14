Multi-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down I-77

(WHBC) – A crash involving several vehicles, including semi trucks and a highway patrol cruiser, shut down Interstate 77 on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:15 near the Applegrove Street overpass between Shuffel Street and Portage Street.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at Shuffel.

Northbound traffic was getting by but very slowly.

The crash appeared to involve two semis, a highway patrol cruiser and other cars.

The trooper’s cruiser was severely damaged in the crash, as you can see in the picture.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells WHBC that their trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

No word on the number or extent of any other injuries.