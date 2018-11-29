Troopers Locate Missing Person After Crash

(WHBC) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol located an endangered missing person after responding to a crash in Portage County.

A vehicle had struck a bridge abutment along Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township and was abandoned.

Troopers from the Ravenna dispatch center set up a perimeter and requested assistance from the Ohio State Patrol Aviation and Criminal Patrol – Canine sections.

Troopers, deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, and members of the Edinburg Fire Department combed the area and were directed to an area by aircraft where the canine began to track the person’s scent.

The male, from Cuyahoga Falls, was found by the canine and taken to a hospital in Ravenna for treatment.