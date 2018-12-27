Nine Killed In Crashes Over Christmas Holiday

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says nine people were killed in traffic crashes around Ohio during the Christmas holiday period.

That’s the same number as last year, and five fewer than in 2016.

The patrol says three people died in drug or alcohol related crashes during the five-day holiday period that went from Friday through Tuesday.

It also says three fatalities were related to the lack of seatbelt usage.

During this year’s Christmas travel period, troopers arrested 404 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired, made 164 drug arrests and issued 635 seatbelt violations.

“Troopers were highly visible this weekend encouraging motorists to drive safely,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent.

“We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up and designated sober drivers this weekend. We ask that you do the same every time you get behind the wheel.”

There have been 1,046 confirmed fatalities on Ohio roads in 2018; a 10 percent decrease over the same time last year.