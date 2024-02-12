Troopers, Other Police Involved In Long Pursuit

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces charges in Tuscarawas County after taking police on a pursuit that resulted in damage done to a Jackson Township police cruiser.

The Repository says the 31-year-old was initially going the wrong direction in the Northbound lanes of I-77 Saturday night when Strasburg police tried to stop her.

She came back north, ended up in Perry Township and Massillon before troopers successfully stopped her on Route 30 at Raff Road.

A patrol cruiser was also struck during the chase.