Trout Stocking Underway, Canton Park Ponds to See Fish

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fishing in the rain isn’t so bad.

Those frequenting Petros Lake in Perry Township must be saying that, as they “angle” for some of the hundreds of rainbow trout stocked in the lake Thursday by the Division of Wildlife.

They will distribute 84,000 trout around the state this Spring, with first-ever stops at the Monument Park and Stadium Park ponds in Canton on April 7.

And Canal Lock #4 in Canal Fulton will be stocked on April 29.