Truck Driver in Fiery I-77 Crash Handed 5 to 7 1/2 Year Sentence
July 27, 2023 9:10AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Muskingum County dump truck driver will do five to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
It’s for that fiery accident along I-77 in Green in May of last year.
53-year-old Gregory Pree of Nashport had pleaded guilty last month to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.
As seen from a nearby ODOT traffic camera, Pree’s truck drifts into the shoulder on northbound I-77, striking the rear of a parked ODOT truck occupied by a state worker and bursting into flames.
Both drivers had injuries.