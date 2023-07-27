News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Truck Driver in Fiery I-77 Crash Handed 5 to 7 1/2 Year Sentence

By Jim Michaels
July 27, 2023 9:10AM EDT
Share
Truck Driver in Fiery I-77 Crash Handed 5 to 7 1/2 Year Sentence
Courtesy ODOT

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Muskingum County dump truck driver will do five to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

It’s for that fiery accident along I-77 in Green in May of last year.

53-year-old Gregory Pree of Nashport had pleaded guilty last month to aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

As seen from a nearby ODOT traffic camera, Pree’s truck drifts into the shoulder on northbound I-77, striking the rear of a parked ODOT truck occupied by a state worker and bursting into flames.

Both drivers had injuries.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Receives Life Sentence in September 2022 Murder
3

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Stark County Now! Find out Where, HERE
4

Storm Impacts: Trees, Power Down in Stark, Tornado Warning Issued
5

New Coffee Shop Dropped Into Place in Massillon