Truck Fire Closes Route 30 in Osnaburg for 3 Hours
May 16, 2023 4:04PM EDT
OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Route 30 was closed just west of Robertsville in Osnaburg Township for three hours Tuesday morning for a truck fire.
Fire hoses had to be run across the road, and it took time to remove the truck once the fire was out.
The township fire department says a mechanical issue on the truck started the fire.
They got the call just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
It was a service utility truck used by a railroad company.
No injuries reported.
There were oxygen and acetylene tanks on board the truck, but the department says there was no environmental issue.