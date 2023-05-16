News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Truck Fire Closes Route 30 in Osnaburg for 3 Hours

By Jim Michaels
May 16, 2023 4:04PM EDT
Courtesy Osnaburg Township Fire Department

OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Route 30 was closed just west of Robertsville in Osnaburg Township for three hours Tuesday morning for a truck fire.

Fire hoses had to be run across the road, and it took time to remove the truck once the fire was out.

The township fire department says a mechanical issue on the truck started the fire.

They got the call just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

It was a service utility truck used by a railroad company.

No injuries reported.

There were oxygen and acetylene tanks on board the truck, but the department says there was no environmental issue.

