Truck, Tractor Pull Named in Memory of Sugarcreek Man Returns Saturday

By Jim Michaels
May 19, 2023 7:19AM EDT
Austin Zinkon riding a tractor on his Sugarcreek farm. (Submitted photo)

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A second edition of a truck and tractor pull dedicated to a young Tuscarawas County man killed in an ATV accident back in 2019.

The Austin Zinkon Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull is Saturday from Noon to 11 p.m. at Harvest Barn in Sugarcreek.

His parents says the 24-year-old loved these events.

Four area residents suffering significant medical issues are the beneficiaries.

Here’s an email link for more information.

