Trucker Indicted in Deadly Tusky Valley Schools Crash

Scene of deadly Tusky Valley High School accident along I-70 in November 2023. (WHBC News)

NEWARK, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Zanesville truck driver remains jailed on a million dollars bond.

He’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the accident last November that killed six people associated with the Tusky Valley Local Schools.

The state patrol says 61-year-old Jacob McDonald started the chain reaction crash while behind the wheel of a tractor trailer rig.

It first rear-ended an SUV carrying two parents chaperones and a teacher.

Then it rammed into the back of a charter bus carrying 57 students.

Three of them were killed.

That crash occurred along I-70 in Licking County.

McDonald was indicted on a total of 26 charges in Licking County last week.