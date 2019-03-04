True or False? You Can Make Up Sleep on Weekend!

False.

A recent study has concluded found that those who sleep in on the weekends to make up for lost sleep during the week, really aren’t making up for it.

The findings were published in Current Biology by author Kenneth Wright of the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“Our findings suggest that the common behavior of burning the candle during the week and trying to make up for it on the weekend is not an effective health strategy,” said Wright.

Sleeping in for a couple of days does result in slight recovery of poor sleeping habits, but it doesn’t last. AND, It could actually do more harm than good.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/02/190228113534.htm