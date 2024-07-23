Trumbull Plane Crash Victims Identified

FOWLER TWP., TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three residents of the province of Quebec were the victims of that deadly plane crash adjacent to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport last Friday.

the state patrol says the 54-year-old pilot Jawdat Khawam, 45-year-old Martine Arseneault and 8-year-old Daphne Khawam were killed when the Beechcraft BE-60 went down north of the runway.

The wreckage caught fire.

Khawam was trying to make an emergency landing at the airport with a reported engine failing.

He had taken off from Plattsburgh New York, not far from the Canadian border.

The NTSB is also investigating.