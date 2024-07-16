Trump Announces Running Mate
July 16, 2024 8:15AM EDT
- After months of speculation, Donald Trump has announced his pick for “the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States.”
- First-term Senator J.D. Vance will share the ticket with Trump in the upcoming presidential election, the former President announced Monday on Truth Social. The 39-year-old Vance, an Ohio resident, has served in the Senate for about a year-and-a-half.
- Trump’s announcement came shortly after numerous sources reported that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum – one of three finalists for the job – was told he would not be selected.
- Many are questioning Vance’s past comments that he is a “never Trumper” and found Trump to be “arrogant” and more. Donald Trump says once Vance met him and got to know him he was ‘all in”.