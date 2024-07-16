News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Trump Announces Running Mate

By Pam Cook
July 16, 2024 8:15AM EDT
Share
Trump Announces Running Mate
Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 

  • After months of speculation, Donald Trump has announced his pick for “the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States.”
  • First-term Senator J.D. Vance will share the ticket with Trump in the upcoming presidential election, the former President announced Monday on Truth Social. The 39-year-old Vance, an Ohio resident, has served in the Senate for about a year-and-a-half.
  • Trump’s announcement came shortly after numerous sources reported that North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum – one of three finalists for the job – was told he would not be selected.
  • Many are questioning Vance’s past comments that he is a “never Trumper”  and found Trump to be “arrogant” and more.  Donald Trump says once Vance met him and got to know him he was ‘all in”.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SCSO Leading Death Investigation of Raychel Sheridan
3

UPDATE: Missing Woman's Body Found, Boyfriend Jailed
4

Donny Osmond: Not what I expected!
5

Case of Man Charged in Son's Killing Moves to Grand Jury