Trump Coming To Ohio, Canton Area

(WHBC) – President Donald Trump is set to travel to Ohio next week to highlight his investments in defense spending and to raise money for his re-election bid.

The White House says Trump will tour and deliver remarks at the Lima army tank plant, the nation’s last remaining tank manufacturing facility.

After his visit to the tank plant on Wednesday, the Canton Repository is reporting that Trump will be attending a re-election fundraiser at Brookside Country Club in Jackson Township, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee.

Trump is stepping up his re-election efforts as his campaign hires staff and builds infrastructure in anticipation of a bitter 2020 fight.

Earlier this year the pentagon announced a $714 million order to upgrade M1 Abrams tanks at the Lima tank plant, which the White House says is leading to the hiring of hundreds of new workers.