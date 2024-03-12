Trump Coming to Ohio to Campaign, DeWine Endorses

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio this week, with the Primary Election one week away.

He will hold a rally supporting candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno.

The rally is Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Dayton International Airport.

Meantime, Governor Mike Dewine and First Lady Fran have endorsed candidate Matt Dolan.

The relationship between Trump and DeWine has only become more complicated recently.

DeWine did not endorse in the May 2022 Primary.