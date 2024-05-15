Trump in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Vance Alongside

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on Wednesday.

Wednesday is an off day in his hush money trial.

He’s set to appear for a luncheon/fundraiser in Cincinnati.

U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance will be alongside.

He’s widely speculated to be a leading candidate for the other half of the Republican ticket in November.

This will be Trump’s second campaign appearance in the state.

He was in Dayton in March.

The latest Real Clear Politics poll has him leading President Biden by 10 percentage points in Ohio.